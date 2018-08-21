× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Another humid day with more storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another round of rain and storms today… A stationary front continues to linger over the region, keeping clouds and rain in the forecast. Watch out for areas of patchy but dense fog for your morning drive. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Rain chances will be lower this morning but will build through the day. Expect more widespread showers/storms this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs today will return to the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. It will be very muggy so it will feel more like the low 90s.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday, bringing us another chance for showers/storms but also bringing in big changes for the end of the week. It will be hot and humid Wednesday, ahead of the front. Highs will climb to near 90 with an afternoon heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered showers/storms will move through Wednesday afternoon to early evening.

Clouds will clear out on Thursday with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Highs will only reach the low 80s, almost 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. Dew point values will gradually drop into the low 60s, making it feel more refreshing for this time of year. Friday will be fantastic with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 80s, and low humidity.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW/W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 21st

1969 Flooding: Crest Richmond Westham 24.91′ (Camille)

2007 Thunderstorm Wind Damage Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Isle of Wight, Chesapeake

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.