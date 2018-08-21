Three shot in Hampton, including 15-year-old girl

HAMPTON, Va. — Three people in Hampton sustained nonlife-threatening injuries after being shot during an incident in the 1st block of Triple Crown Court on Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Police said two of the victims walked into Sentara Careplex after being shot on Triple Crown Court, while the other victim was transported to a hospital from the scene of the shooting.

The victims are a 15-year-old female, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. The 23-year-old is the one who was transported from the scene of the shooting.

Police are still investigating. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.