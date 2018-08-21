The CW’s 2018 DC superhero crossover event

This year’s DC Superhero Crossover Event will be three nights over three shows on WGNT 27: THE FLASH, ARROW, and SUPERGIRL.

Sunday 12/9/18 – crossover night one
8-9p THE FLASH
9-10p CHARMED

Monday 12/10/18 – crossover night two
8-9p ARROW
9-10p DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (note: this LEGENDS episode is not part of the crossover)

Tuesday 12/11/18 – crossover night three
8-9p SUPERGIRL
9-10p BLACK LIGHTNING (note: this BLACK LIGHTNING episode is not part of the crossover)

The 100th episode of THE FLASH airs on Tuesday 12/4 at 8p in its regular timeslot.

 