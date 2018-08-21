Swimming advisories issued for four Ocean View beaches

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Department of Public Health issued swimming advisories for four Ocean View beaches Tuesday.

The beaches affected by the advisory include:

East Community Beach

5th Bay St.

Capeview Avenue

North Community Beach

Samples taken Tuesday showed bacteria results exceeded safe levels.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high, a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.