Sly Clyde Ciderworks opens Hampton Roads’ first cider taproom

HAMPTON, Va. — Have you wanted to try more ciders lately? Well, now just might be your chance.

Sly Clyde Ciderworks will open its doors on August 25 and become the first cider taproom in Hampton Roads’.

Started by local brothers Tim and Doug Smith, Sly Clyde Ciderworks will offer nine ciders made from only Virginia apples to customers at its location on 207 E. Mellen Street.

The two brothers said they have been developing the cider taproom since 2016 and announced a major investment in Phoebus with the city and state in June 2017.

The brothers named the taproom “Sly Clyde” after their grandfather H. Clyde Smith, and feel honored to carry on his namesake with this family venture.

“When we decided to renovate Clyde’s home we knew we wanted the final result to reflect his relaxed style. We preserved the character of the house while adaptively reusing much of the historic fabric. Today, we have a great space for sharing ciders that would make Clyde, our grandfather, proud,” noted Tim Smith, co-founder.

The opening of the taproom comes after originally starting production on its ciders in April.

“We’ve come a long way since April when we first shared our ciders,” said Doug Smith. “Here we are a few months later with nine different selections including flavored and hopped ciders, all craftily crushed from 100% Virginia apples. We will also be serving our first local collaboration with Caiseal Spirits, a gin botanical cider called Juniper Rising.”

Sly Clyde has hired staff for its taproom while it’s been putting together the finishing touches on the new place.

Cider will be available on-site and for take-away. It will also be opened from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Food trucks will be available throughout the day at Sly Clyde’s.