Sexual assault victim escapes after biting suspect’s genitals

Editor's note: Some details in this story are graphic. Discretion is advised.

KANSAS CITY, Mo - A Kansas City man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her bedroom, then stabbing her after she fought back and bit him, according to WDAF.

Spencer Franklin, 24, is facing a long list of criminal charges, including sodomy, armed criminal action, burglary and assault, after he broke into the woman's home and attacked her. The victim fought back and bit Franklin's genitals. Police say that act was the key to cracking the case.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the victim woke up to find a stranger, later identified as Franklin, standing in the doorway of her bedroom. As he approached, she could see he was holding a knife.

The victim told police Franklin got on top of her, saying, "It's OK. I’m not going to hurt you."

Franklyn demanded the woman perform oral sex on him, and according to court documents, the victim felt he was going to stab her no matter what and knew she had to escape. The victim bit down on Franklin's private part, and that's when he stabbed her, once in the torso and twice in the thigh.

The victim ran out of her bedroom and to the front door just as her roommate got back from walking her dog. The roommate told police she left the door partially open while the dog did its business. When she returned, the deadbolt was locked, and she couldn't get in.

The two ran to a neighbor's house and called police.

Franklin was caught on a doorbell camera, and the woman identified him in a line-up. When Franklin was arrested, officers got a warrant to search his body and found teeth marks, which were still bleeding.

The victim is recovering from the stab wounds, which required stitches.

Franklin is now being held on $200,000 cash bond. He is due back in court Sept. 5.