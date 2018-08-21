Regent University placed on high alert after attempted robbery reported on campus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Regent University is advising students to remain indoors Tuesday night as authorities search for an attempted robbery suspect.

School officials say there was an alert of an attempted robbery on campus around 8 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male who has tan skin and is between 5’9″ to 6’1″ tall. He is said to be wearing a black hoodie and jeans and was last seen running toward Indian River Road on foot.

Students are encouraged to stay indoors until further notice while the Regent University and Virginia Beach Police Departments work to ensure the suspect has left campus.

If anyone in the outlying community sees someone matching the suspect description, you are advised to call police dispatch at (757) 226-2911.

