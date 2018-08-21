Police: Suffolk man arrested for child abuse, neglect

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk arrested a 23-year-old in the city on August 18.

According to police, the charges stem from an August 13 incident in the 2000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard/Route 58 near the VDOT Weigh Station around 11 p.m.

Daiquan Jerrell Scott was allegedly pulled over and faces the charges against him after driving at an excessively high rate of speed with an 18-month-old and an 8-year-old in the back seat of his vehicle without child restraints.

The charges against Scott are abuse and neglect of children and attempt to commit noncapital offense.