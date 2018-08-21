Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a death investigation in the 6400 block of Faraday Court.

Police responded to a home in the area for a report of a stabbing around 3 p.m. They arrived to find a 28-year-old man inside the home suffering from a stab wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released once his family has been notified.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Neighbors told News 3’s Samantha German this isn’t the first time there’s been a heavy police presence on their street.

“It’s tragic that someone had to lose their life if they’re dead. I’m sorry for the family and their friends. It’s just a tragic thing to happen all the time on our street,” said neighbor Lavarnia Johnson.

