Police investigating after man shot in leg in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was injured in a shooting in the 13000 block of De Wald Circle Tuesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the area at 6:48 p.m. and arrived at the scene to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

