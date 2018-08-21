Police and community advocates gather to prevent youth and gang violence in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Youth and gang violence has become a growing problem in Newport News. In order to prevent the violence, police and community advocates are stepping in.

Building Better Futures, the City’s youth and gang violence prevention initiative, is holding two Community Engagement sessions to gather feedback and support from residents for the development of a 3-5 year strategic plan.

The purpose of the strategic plan is to strengthen prevention and intervention efforts in the city as a means of reducing violence.

A meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 21 at the Denbigh Community Center from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

News 3 will be there and will bring you the latest as the event unfolds.