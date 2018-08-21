Plane capsizes in Chowan River while student pilot learns to fly

HERTFORD, Co., N.C. – A plane capsized in the Chowan River Tuesday afternoon.

The plan was reported down near Holiday Island and officials said the plane had the ability to land on water.

While making a landing the pilot touched down in the water and one of the supports to the wing of the plane malfunctioned, the official said.

The plane then capsized with two people on board, the pilot and a passenger learning to fly.

Both of the passengers survived the landing with no injuries, the official said.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

