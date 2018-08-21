Person bit by dog in York County, health officials search for animal

YORK Co., Va. – Health officials are looking for a medium sized brown and white dog that reportedly bit a person on August 17.

The incident was reported near Indiana Lane in York County.

The Peninsula Health District said if the dog is not found, the victim may have to get shots for the prevention of rabies.

If the dog is found it will not be taken away from its owner, only placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits this description in this area is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277.

Residents are reminded to report all exposures, enjoy wildlife from a distance, and make sure their family pets are vaccinated and protected against the rabies virus. Virginia state law requires that dogs and cats be vaccinated between three and four months of age and thereafter to maintain protection against rabies.