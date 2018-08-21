Men face 1,460 counts of sex with animals in ‘one of the most extreme’ abuse cases DA has seen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. – Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges that includes more than 1,400 counts of having sex with animals.

Terry Wallace, 41; Marc Measnikoff, 34; and Matthew Brubaker, 32; are all facing 1,460 counts of sexual intercourse with animals, according to the Clearfield District Attorney's Office. The three have also been charged with animal cruelty, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

State police said in an affidavit that they received information from a 16-year-old boy living at the residence where the three men were allegedly having sex with animals, including dogs, horses, a cow, and goat. The juvenile was able to describe a specially designed "V" shaped pen that was used to facilitate the sexual contact, prosecutors allege.

In the early morning hours of August 18, state police served a search warrant on the property, and took the three men into custody.

A search of the property revealed a large amount of homemade videos, along with recording equipment and cameras, according to the affidavit. The teen, who police say was living on the makeshift farm, is now in protective custody.

District Attorney William Shaw Jr. said in a release Monday that no evidence suggests that the 16-year-old had been sexually abused, but the investigation is ongoing "to determine the extent of mental or physical abuse the juvenile may have been exposed to."

According to the release, the arrests followed what Shaw said was one of the most extreme cases of animal abuse that his office has handled.

Bail has been set at $100,000 for each defendant.

Pennsylvania State Police and the SPCA are still in the process of securing appropriate placement for the animals.