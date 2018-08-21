HAMPTON ROADS, Va - A classic children's song gets a makeover for a new generation. Breakout music star Maggie Rose helped modernize the song in celebration of female farmers as part of Land O'Lakes "All Together Better" campaign.
Old McDonald gets a makeover to honor female farmers on Coast Live
