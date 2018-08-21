Norfolk woman in custody after stabbing boyfriend, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was taken into custody by Norfolk Police after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument Tuesday just after midnight.

Police responded to the 4700 block of Pinehurst Avenue after reports of a stabbing came into dispatch around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, officers responded to find a 45-year-old man suffering from a minor, nonlife-threatening, stab wound. He told officers that his 41-year-old girlfriend stabbed him after they got into an argument.

While the man was taken to the hospital for his injuries, the woman was taken into custody by police a few hours later after returning to the scene of the stabbing.

The investigation is still ongoing and charges are still being secured.