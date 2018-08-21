News 3 teams up with the American Red Cross for 15th annual Labor of Love Blood Drive

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s that time of year again!

News 3 and the American Red Cross will once again team up for the 15th annual Labor of Love Blood Drive on Labor Day weekend. The event will be held to help boost the summer blood supply.

Since its inception, the partnership has helped collect more than 5,000 units of lifesaving blood for hospital patients in critical need.

Eligible donors are encouraged to roll up a sleeve and donate blood to ensure an adequate blood supply. Donors will received a Red Cross aluminum water bottle while supplies last!

“We are honored to have this partnership with News 3,” said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager in the Mid-Atlantic and Appalachian Blood Services Regions. “Together, for over a decade we have helped hospital patients in critical need.”

The blood drive comes as the Red Cross faces an emergency blood shortage. The organization is issuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors to give now so patients can continue to receive the treatment they need. More donations are immediately needed to help replenish the blood supply.

Below is a schedule for dates and times for the drive:

Friday, August 31, 2018 | 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake Square Mall, Patrick Henry Mall, Pembroke Mall

Saturday, September 1, 2018 | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Patrick Henry Mall, Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake Square Mall

Sunday, September 2, 2018 | 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Greenbrier Mall

Monday, September 3, 2018 | 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake Square Mall, Patrick Henry Mall, Pembroke Mall

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

People who are 17 years of age or older (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meed certain height and weight requirements.

If you’d like to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

Click here to schedule an appointment.