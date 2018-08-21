Newport News dietitian explains how to reverse prediabetes in new book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A Newport News dietitian nutritionist is taking action to help reverse prediabetes with her new book.

"It's more than a blood sugar problem. It's a metabolic problem," said Jill Weisenberger, author of "Prediabetes: A Complete Guide". "It's also linked to fatty liver [disease], heart disease and stroke."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, an estimated 84 million Americans have prediabetes, a condition where "the blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough yet to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes." CDC researchers also believe 90 percent of people with prediabetes don't know they have it.

The CDC website explains "it's important to talk doctor about getting your blood sugar tested if you have any of the risk factors for prediabetes, which include:

Being overweight

Being 45 years or older

Having a parent, brother, or sister with type 2 diabetes

Being physically active less than 3 times a week

Ever having gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy) or giving birth to a baby who weighed more than 9 pounds

Having polycystic ovary syndrome "

In Weisenberge's book, she explains how to stabilize blood sugar levels through diet, exercise and positive reinforcements.

She shared the recipe for her savory oats and lentils and other dishes that support a healthy blood sugar balance on News 3 This Morning.