Local funeral home to hold Aretha Franklin memorial book signing

NORFOLK, Va. – After losing the Queen of Soul last week, one local funeral home will curate a collection of kind words about how the singer touched the lives of Hampton Roads residents.

E. Vaughn Wray Funeral Establishment announced it will serve as the Hampton Roads location for an Aretha Franklin memorial book signing, which will be held in the funeral home’s Ceremonial Chapel on Saturday, August 25 from 12-2 p.m.

Once guests sign the book, it will be given to the Swanson Funeral Home in Detroit, where Franklin grew up, and given to her sons.

E. Vaughn Wray Funeral Establishment is located at 5873 Poplar Hall Drive in Norfolk.