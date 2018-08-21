Lightning strike causes house fire in James City County

JAMES CITY CO., Va. – Crews from the James City Bruton and James City County Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 7200 block of Osprey Drive in the Chickahominy Haven area of Lanexa Tuesday.

The homeowner reported the fire around 4 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames coming from the second floor of the home.

The fire caused heavy damage to the second floor. As a result, the family has been displaced and is staying with friends.

Medics evaluated one occupant at the scene fore smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Officials say a lightning strike caused the fire.

Units from the New Kent County Fire Department and York County Department of Fire and Life Safety assisted responding crews.

Download the News 3 app for updates.