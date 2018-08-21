Homework 101: Getting the kids excited for homework

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK Va,- News 3 is helping you win the school year by getting your kids genuinely excited to do their homework, which will likely be one of your child’s least favorite activities.

No child wants to spend the day at school only to come home and sit down for more work.

Experts say setting a positive example and encouraging good habits at a young age can make a big difference in your child’s academic future.

Here are some tips to making sure homework time is not the most dreaded hour of the day.

A comfortable, safe and well-equipped work environment is key to helping children from preschool to college successfully complete their homework. This means grabbing supplies you need before you start.

Make sure your child picks a comfortable spot to do their work, if they are uncomfortable they will have trouble focusing.

Offer help not answers. Be available to give guidance, don't just give away the answers.

Allowing your child to understand they can do it themselves will help them enjoy the process.

Make homework a positive time, if you notice your child is starting to feel like a failure or frustrated — jump in — and offer positive feedback.

Always keep a regular schedule when you expect homework to be done and limit distractions like the TV during homework time.