First Warning Forecast: More Storms

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are tracking more rain and storms this afternoon with heavy downpoars and lightning mixing in. We have a chance for an isolated severe storm this afternoon with the main threats being gusty winds and some localized flooding. This will continue late tonight and finally move out by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s with high humidity.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday, bringing us another chance for showers/storms but also bringing in big changes for the end of the week. It will be hot and humid Wednesday, ahead of the front. Highs will climb to near 90 with an afternoon heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered showers/storms will move through Wednesday afternoon to early evening

Clouds will clear out on Thursday with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Highs will only reach the low 80s, almost 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. Dew point values will gradually drop into the low 60s, making it feel more refreshing for this time of year. Friday will be fantastic with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 80s, and low humidity.

We will stay dry through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW/W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 21st

1969 Flooding: Crest Richmond Westham 24.91′ (Camille)

2007 Thunderstorm Wind Damage Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Isle of Wight, Chesapeake

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

