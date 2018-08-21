Elizabeth City recreation and senior center to re-open after closing for bedbug found, officials say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Elizabeth City officials have confirmed to News 3 that the Knobbs Creek Recreation and Senior Center in the city closed around 1 p.m. because of a bedbug found by an employee on Monday, but will re-open on Thursday after a full inspection and examination.

All activities and programs had to be canceled. Center employees had been given temporary work off-site, according to city officials.

City officials added that this is the first time the recreation and senior center has had a problem with bedbugs.

Officials said they’ve had bedbug issues in the city before and wanted to be extra cautious.