Department helps York-Poquoson deputy celebrate first day as School Resource Officer

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Deputy Estes may have not started kindergarten on Monday, but he was back in the classroom for the first time in a while after starting his new assignment as School Resource Office for Grafton High School.

Estes recently was promoted from patrol to his new position at Grafton High.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office took the time to celebrate Estes first day by snapping a picture of him with a homemade sign and what appears to be a lunch box.

Good luck at school this year Deputy Estes!