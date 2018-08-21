× Comic books with disturbing images and religious materials found in one duffel bag led to Norfolk man’s arrest

Norfolk, Va. – Comic books with disturbing images and religious materials found in one duffel bag were part of an investigation that led to one man’s arrest in Norfolk, according to court records.

Court records indicate that the investigation started after the suspect had a confrontation with his friends back in late June.

Audwin Blowe said he couldn’t believe the images he said he saw on a tablet owned by his neighbor.

He said he was disturbed and called police.

Police arrested 37-year-old Justin Kovach.

He was charged with possession of obscene materials.

“He lived by himself the majority of the time until the last couple months when my friends were staying with him,” said Blowe.

He said he has known him for about a year.

Court records indicate that friends allegedly confronted Kovach about the images, but it said he tried to take off but dropped a green duffle bag in the process.

It states inside there was religious papers, prescriptions, and 67 illustrated comic books depicting young children engaging in graphic sexual acts along with a hard drive.

The suspect is being held here at the jail without bond. He is expected back in court on September 18th.