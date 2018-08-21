Bertie County officials searching for missing man said to have visited Virginia

BERTIE CO., N.C. – The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Officials say 25-year-old Taj Maleek Daverious Overton was last seen in Bertie County on August 15 around 5 p.m. They say he and an unknown white man left a family member’s home in a white van with a ladder on top of the vehicle’s roof.

Overton previously lived in Greensboro, North Carolina, and has family and Raleigh and Bertie County, the sheriff’s office said. Officials also say he visited an unknown location in Virginia.

Authorities say Overton does not have any known mental health or substance abuse issues, and his family is extremely concerned about his well-being because it is unusual for him to not communicate with his family.

Anyone who has information about Overton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office by calling (252) 794-5330.

