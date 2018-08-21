Bedbug infestation forces Elizabeth City recreation and senior center to close, officials say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Elizabeth City officials have confirmed to News 3 that the Knobbs Creek Recreation and Senior Center in the city closed around 1 p.m. because of a bedbug infestation on Monday.

All activities and programs had to be canceled. Center employees have been given temporary work off-site, according to city officials.

City officials added that this is the first time the recreation and senior center has had a problem with bedbugs.

There is no time frame set to open the center back up. It is also not known when the bedbug issue will be resolved or how the center is managing the issue.