A-Nat-omy of a surrender: Nationals trade Murphy and Adams, shift focus to 2019

WASHINGTON – Next year is here for the Washington Nationals.

In a letter to fans published Tuesday afternoon, team owner Mark D. Lerner admits his team’s “gamble” at the July 31st trade deadline did not work. On the outside-looking-in at the playoff picture, instead of trading valuable pieces for prospects – the Nats, two-time defending National League East division champs, stood pat. Lerner’s hope for “inspired play and a few lucky breaks” failed – and now the Nats have come to grips with the fact they’re likely to miss the postseason for just the third time since 2013.

Washington acquired infielder Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for second baseman Daniel Murphy on Tuesday. In addition, the Nationals traded first baseman Matt Adams to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for cash considerations.

Murphy, 33, hit .329 with 99 doubles, eight triples, 54 homers, 226 RBI, 100 walks and 199 runs scored in 342 games with the Nationals since joining the organization prior to the 2015 season. Arguably the top free agent signing of the 2015 offseason, Murphy represented the Washington Nationals in the 2016 and 2017 All-Star Games, took home two Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger awards (2016, 2017) and finished second in the 2016 National League Most Valuable Player voting.

Adams, 29, hit .257 with nine doubles, 18 home runs, 48 RBI, 24 walks and 37 runs scored in 94 games for the Nationals in 2018.

Read Lerner’s entire letter here.