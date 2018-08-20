WATCH: Former ODU standout Zach Pascal hauls-in first NFL touchdown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been a historic preseason for former Old Dominion University wide receiver and current Colts pass-catcher, Zach Pascal.

Last week, he hauled-in a career-long reception (32 yards) in a preseason victory at Seattle. Monday vs. Baltimore, Pascal catches his first career touchdown pass in a 20-19 Colts loss.

With 2:24 left in the game, Pascal catches a nine-yard TD reception from Phillip Walker.

Pascal, who has never appeared in an NFL regular season game, is currently with his third team. After signing with the Redskins as an undrafted rookie free agent, he spent last season on the Titans’ practice squad. After Tennessee waived him in June, Pascal signed with the Colts June 15th.

In 2017, Pascal, the leading receiver in ODU history, was the first Monarch to take part in the NFL scouting combine after he led the Monarchs for the second-straight year in receptions, hauling in 65 passes for 946 yards and nine touchdowns. Pascal finished the season with 1,406 all-purpose yards, the second most in a single-season in ODU history, a record which Pascal set in 2016.

For his career, Pascal had a school-record 233 receptions for 3,193 yards (2nd) and 30 touchdowns (T-2nd). He also rushed for 310 yards and a touchdown, and returned 32 kickoffs for 729 yards, a 23.0-yard average.