Three-year-old pronounced dead after allegedly being found in clothes dryer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A three-year-old boy from Virginia Beach is dead and neighbors said he was found in the clothes dryer.

He reportedly lived with his father, Chet Lloyd on the 2300 block of Brigadoon Ct. Police said he was pronounced dead at the home on August 7th.

So far, no charges have been filed. According to a dispatch call, the child was “crying” and “sick” throughout the night. Since the incident, Lloyd has been evicted from the home.

“They were just tossing everything into a dumpster and not really being delicate with anything,” said nearby-neighbor, Nick Watt.

News 3 was on scene as more belongings were taken from the home and placed in the unit’s parking spot.

Police said this is an active death investigation. According to the medical examiner’s office, the cause and manner of death are still pending.