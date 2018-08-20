Suffolk Police issue challenge to citizens after viral lip sync video

SUFFOLK, Va. – After the Suffolk Police Department accepted the lip sync challenge, officers have decided to issue a challenge of their own.
This time, police are challenging the Suffolk community.
In a new video uploaded to YouTube, Suffolk personnel urge citizens to avoid becoming a victim of crime.
The “Lock It…Don’t Lose It” video warns the community about theft from vehicles, which continues to be an issue across Hampton Roads.
In a press release, police listed three reasons why residents should always lock their vehicle car doors.
Here is the video posted by police:
Suffolk’s lip sync video currently has more than 300,000 views.
