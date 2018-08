Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - The call came in at 5:06 a.m. in the 4700 block of Schooner Blvd regarding a house fire.

The house was reportedly fully engulfed in flames, destroying the home.

All occupants were evacuated, but an exact number of individuals displaced has yet to be determined.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

