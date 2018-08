CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department is currently working a structure fire in the 500 block of Wickwood Drive.

According to personnel, the fire went through the roof of the structure.

Here is the tweet from the Chesapeake Fire Department:

Structure Fire | 500 blk of Wickwood Dr | Fire through the roof | 0506 pic.twitter.com/noj5BuULOa — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) August 20, 2018

This is still a developing situation.