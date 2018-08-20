‘Skins scoop: ‘Excited’ Adrian Peterson makes promise to Redskins fans

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – He doesn’t have a first down yet, but the newest Redskins running back has his first soundbites.

In an interview with Redskins play-by-play broadcaster Larry Michael, seven-time Pro Bowl selection Adrian Peterson says he has something ‘left in the tank’.

“I’m excited,” Peterson, the 2012 NFL MVP said. “It’s been a long offseason, but I’ve been keeping my body in shape and ready for this opportunity. When this opportunity presented itself, I was just excited. My guy [former Oklahoma teammate] Trent Williams has talked about it several times.”

Voted first-team All-Pro as recent as 2015, the 33 year-old Peterson has rushed for just 601 yards the past two seasons – playing for three different teams. He was released by the Arizona Cardinals March 13th.

“I’m elated,” Peterson added. “It’s been a long time coming. I promise you I’m going to give you everything I have inside. I’m just happy to be part of a great organization and a great team – offensively and defensively.”