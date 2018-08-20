Say goodbye to summer, hello to savings with Williamsburg Premium Outlets’ Labor Day Sidewalk Sale

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Get ready to celebrate Labor Day in style!

The Williamsburg Premium Outlets will hold their Labor Day Sidewalk Sale from Friday, August 31-Monday, September 3.

Enjoy a wide selection of more than 120 popular brands with additional deals on top of huge everyday savings of up to 65 percent off.

Below are the hours for the Labor Day Sidewalk Sale:

Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Williamsburg Premium Outlets are located at 5715 Richmond Road.