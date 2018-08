VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a call regarding a boat fire at the 2300 block of Windward Shore Drive at 8 a.m., Monday morning.

When crews arrived, they found a 25-foot sailboat on fire in the water.

The boat was tied to the pier, but the fire remained contained in the boat, according to authorities.

There were no injuries reported as nobody was on the boat during the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.