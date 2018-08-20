Newport News man arrested, accused of exposing himself

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police were called to the 600 block of Ivy Avenue in reference to a sex offense on August 19 at 8:47 a.m.

Police were told a male with a green shirt and braids was exposing himself.

The complainant, a 52-year-old woman, stated the man exposed himself while walking up to her to ask a question.

Officers then located the suspect, 41-year-old Torrey Murphy of the 900 block of Ivy Avenue.

Murphy was placed into custody for Indecent Exposure.

In addition, Murphy was charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Drugs after cocaine was found in his possession.