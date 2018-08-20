Newport News detective arrested for DUI, contributing to delinquency of a minor

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A detective with the Newport News Police Department was arrested Sunday night for driving under the influence.

At 11:50 p.m. on August 19, Detective Justin Briggs, 36, was arrested in the 13000 block of Ridgeview Drive for Driving Under the Influence and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The department said the minor is one of Briggs’ family members.

Briggs, who joined the department in 2008 and is currently assigned to the North Precinct, was off duty at the time of the incident.

The detective was released on bond and has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending an internal investigation.

