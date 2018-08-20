NC Aquarium’s ‘Dinosaurs!’ escape extinction as exhibit extended to September 16

MANTEO, N.C. – The dinosaurs will stick around the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island for just a little longer.

Originally scheduled to go extinct on September 4, “Dinosaurs!” will now remain open until September 16 so more visitors can meet the prehistoric giants face-to-face.

Guests can stand beside a life-size animated Triceratops and Stegosaurus, get up close and personal with a Parasaurolophus and Ankylosaurus and witness the power of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. Other activities include a dinosaur digging site and the opportunity to leave dino footprints while walking in the steps of giants.

The aquarium announced that last month saw the highest-attended July since 2001.

“Dinosaurs!” is included with regular aquarium admission.

The NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island is located at 374 Airport Road in Manteo, North Carolina.

Click here for more information.