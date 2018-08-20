National gas price average falls to lowest level since May

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As gas prices continue to plummet in Virginia Beach, the trend has been identical throughout the United States.

The national average is down to its lowest level since May 7 at $2.82 per gallon.

In Virginia Beach, prices are down 2.0 cents from last week; now at $2.58 per gallon.

While the prices continue to drop across Virginia Beach, they are up significantly from this time last year.

Gas prices were $2.10 per gallon on August 20, 2017.

“Labor Day will likely claim the cheapest prices for a summer holiday this year, and I’m sure millions of motorists will take advantage,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy

Richmond gas prices are currently $2.57 per gallon, while Maryland prices are down to $2.79 per gallon.