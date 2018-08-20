× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and storms to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More rain to start the work week… A stationary front will linger over the region to start the work week, keeping rain in the forecast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms early this morning. Rain chances will taper by mid-morning and some sunshine will begin to break through the clouds. We will see partly sunny skies with scattered showers/storms this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs today will only reach the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. It will be very muggy so it will feel more like 90.

Showers and storms will wind down this evening, with partly cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures will return to the mid 70s tonight but it will still be very muggy.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies again tomorrow with more scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will be lower tomorrow morning but increase through the day. A strong to severe storm is possible tomorrow. Highs will return to the mid 80s, just a degree or two warmer than today.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday, bringing us another chance for showers/storms but also bringing in big changes for the end of the week. It will be hot and humid Wednesday with afternoon showers and storms. Skies will clear and highs will drop into the low 80s (with lower humidity) to end the work week.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 20th

1986 F0 Tornado: Bertie Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

