Man assaults Newport News Police officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police were called to Menchville Road in reference to a domestic issue on August 19 at 3:39 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Michael Beale, 43, of Newport News.

Police reported that Beale had the odor of an alcoholic beverage and was unsteady on his feet.

When officers attempted to search Beale, he became combative and kicked the officers.

Beale was charged with Assault on Law Enforcement X2, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxication in Public, and Obstruction of Justice.