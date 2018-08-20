‘Kiki, are you reading?’ South Carolina elementary school features Drake-inspired bulletin board

WAGENER, S.C. – Drake has been getting people in their feelings, but one South Carolina elementary school wants to get their kids into college.

Busbee Elementary School posted a photo of a bulletin board in a hallway or classroom that features a likeness of the Toronto MC below a variation on the lyrics to his hit song “In My Feelings.”

“Kiki, are you reading? Are you writing? Are you down with the knowledge?” the bulletin board reads. “‘Cause I need ya and I want ya to go to college!”

The song, a track off Drake’s latest album “Scorpion,” skyrocketed to popularity after comedian Shiggy posted a video of him dancing to the song on Instagram. He later made a cameo in the song’s official music video.

Shiggy’s video spawned the challenge, which involves making a heart symbol with the hands (“do you love me?”) and miming driving a car (“are you riding?”).

The bulletin board features Drake’s hands in the shape of a heart, showing how passionate he is about molding future generations. It is “God’s Plan,” after all.