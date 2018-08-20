Hampton teen shot, police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting that happened in the 300 block of Lincoln Street.

According to police, officers arrived to find a 17-year-old who had sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wound around midnight on Monday.

The 17-year-old was transported to a hospital after medical personnel arrived at the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

The victim is uncooperative with the investigation and at this time there is no suspect information to disseminate, according to Hampton Police.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757—727—6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.