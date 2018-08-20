Hampton man’s assault on law enforcement charge certified to grand jury

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton man had charges against him certified to a grand jury, in a case where he allegedly assaulted a Virginia State Police trooper.

Warren Winstead is facing charges for driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement person, fleeing from law enforcement, resisting arrest and refusal to take a breathalyzer.

Virginia State Police say that around 7 p.m. on June 18, Winstead was on Interstate-64 eastbound when he was stopped by a trooper. This is when he allegedly became combative and assaulted the trooper during the stop, which then led to a car chase.

Winstead would later be detained after striking a trooper’s vehicle during the chase.