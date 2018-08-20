Hall of Fame golfer Ernie Els returns to Virginia Beach for Autism benefit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Golf champions are championing a worthy cause in Virginia Beach.

Professional golfers Ernie Els, Marc Leishman, Rich Beem, Neal Lancaster and Carl Paulson are scheduled to take part in the Els for Autism Pro-Am Invitational at the Princess Anne Country Club Monday August 20th. The charity golf tournament will pair amateur golfers with PGA touring professionals and professionals from the mid-Atlantic region in an 18-hole Pro-Am to benefit the Els for Autism Foundation, SEAL teams, Families of Autistic Children in Tidewater (FACT) and the Virginia Autism Foundation.

It’s the second straight year Els has made the trip to Virginia Beach for an Autism benefit. Last August, Els hosted the inaugural Els for Autism Pro-Am Invitational.

Els, a four-time major winner, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011. Leishman, a resident of Virginia Beach, is the 17th ranked golfer in the world. Beem, the 2002 PGA Champion, won three PGA Tour events between 1999-2012.

The Els for Autism Foundation was established in 2009 by Liezl and Ernie Els. The Els’ son Ben is impacted by the disorder which affects one in 68 children in the U.S. Autism is the fastest-growing serious developmental disability in the U.S. with an estimated two million individuals affected. More children will be diagnosed with autism this year than with AIDS, diabetes and cancer combined. The 2017 Els for Autism Pro-Am Invitational will generate funds not only for the work of the Els for Autism Foundation but also local autism organizations in Hampton Roads.