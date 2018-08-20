× First Warning Forecast: More Storms Moving In

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

After a rainy start to the day we got a short break and now we are tracking another round of showers moving in. We have a chance of an isolated severe storm this afternoon into the evening with flooding and gusty winds being the main issues. Temperatures will only reach the mid 80s but the dew points will be in the mid 70s leaving us feeling very muggy through the day. Rain will finally clear out overnight.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies again tomorrow morning but more scattered showers and storms will move in by the afternoon. A strong to severe storm is possible tomorrow. Highs will return to the mid 80s, just a degree or two warmer than today and still very humid.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday, bringing us another chance for showers/storms but also bringing in big changes for the end of the week. Wednesday morning we will start off the day with a 40% chance of rain but will slowly clear up throughout the day. By the late afternoon we will be partly cloudy and mostly dry. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s for highs.

Thursday and Friday are looking like the best days of the week. Thanks to the cold front highs will only reach the low 80s both days and rain chances are only at 10%.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 20th

1986 F0 Tornado: Bertie Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

