SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue units are on the scene of a commercial structure fire at Birdsong Peanuts in the 300 block of Factory Street.

Crews received the call at 5:04 a.m.

Upon arrival, no smoke was visible outside the location, but crews found heavy smoke inside the building.

The fire was located on the 7th floor.

Seven employees who were working in the building were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.