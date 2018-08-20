Downtown Hampton introduces Crabtown Seafood Festival

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton will celebrate the local seafood industry at the Crabtown Seafood Festival on Saturday, September 8.

Festivities will run all the way from Mill Point Park to Carousel Park from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Festival-goers can enjoy some mouth-watering seafood while shopping for a variety of oils, jewelry, glass, sculptures and more!

Make-and-take art projects will be available as well.

Nautical-themed games with prizes and children’s activity stations will make the festival fun for the whole family.

The festival is presented by City of Hampton and Hampton Parks, Recreation & Leisure Services.

Live bands will perform on the Mill Point Park stage throughout the day.

Admission is free.

For more information on the festival, click here.