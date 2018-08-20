Coast Guard rescues four people in North Carolina after boat engine fire

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — the Coast Guard helped four boaters after a boat engine fire in Back Sound near Fort Macon State Park, North Carolina.

Coast Guard officials said Carteret County law enforcement initially received the distress call from a person aboard the distressed vessel and notified of the incident around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Coast Guard Sector North Carolina launched a 24-foot shallow water vessel from Station Fort Macon to help with the recovery. Coast Guard members found three people in the water and one on the vessel when they arrived. All were rescued safely.

“When we arrived on scene, two of the three people in the water were wearing life jackets,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class James Sellers, the coxswain of the response boat. Thinking that you can put on a life jacket right before you enter the water is dangerous. We recommend that you wear your life jacket while boating to be prepared in the event of an emergency.”

The Coast Guard then transported the survivors back to Station Fort Macon.